13,044 Shares in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Purchased by Chesley Taft & Associates LLC

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 13,044 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $789,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 42,104 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,894 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 1.4% during the first quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 15,190 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 22,357 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 6,595 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

AMAT stock opened at $62.77 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $56.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.64 and a 12 month high of $69.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.38.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.02). Applied Materials had a net margin of 18.89% and a return on equity of 37.13%. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.95%.

In other news, Director Alexander Karsner sold 3,467 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total value of $209,753.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $52.50 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. B. Riley raised Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Applied Materials from $76.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Applied Materials currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.48.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

