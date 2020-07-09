Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Bank First National Corporation (NYSE:BFC)

Posted by on Jul 9th, 2020

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Bank First National Corporation (NYSE:BFC) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.13% of Bank First National worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Bank First National in the first quarter valued at $272,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Bank First National by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 98,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,896,000 after purchasing an additional 13,957 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank First National by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Bank First National in the fourth quarter valued at $182,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank First National by 96.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares during the period.

NYSE BFC opened at $62.76 on Thursday. Bank First National Corporation has a 12 month low of $43.63 and a 12 month high of $71.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.30.

Bank First National (NYSE:BFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $22.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.80 million.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BFC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank First National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Bank First National from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th.

About Bank First National

Bank First National Corporation operates as a holding company for Bank First National that provides consumer and commercial financial services to individuals and businesses in Northeastern Wisconsin. The company offers demand, time, and savings deposits; and checking, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Bank First National (NYSE:BFC)

