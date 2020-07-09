Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Bank First National Corporation (NYSE:BFC)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Bank First National Corporation (NYSE:BFC) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,373 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,795 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.08% of Bank First National worth $4,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank First National by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank First National by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Bank First National by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Bank First National by 112.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Bank First National by 64.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BFC shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Bank First National from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank First National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd.

Shares of Bank First National stock opened at $62.76 on Thursday. Bank First National Corporation has a one year low of $43.63 and a one year high of $71.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.78 and its 200 day moving average is $60.30.

Bank First National (NYSE:BFC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $22.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.80 million.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 23rd were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%.

Bank First National Profile

Bank First National Corporation operates as a holding company for Bank First National that provides consumer and commercial financial services to individuals and businesses in Northeastern Wisconsin. The company offers demand, time, and savings deposits; and checking, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

