DNB Asset Management AS Sells 26,599 Shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

DNB Asset Management AS lowered its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 277,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 26,599 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $17,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRUS. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Cirrus Logic by 83.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Cirrus Logic during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Cirrus Logic during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its stake in Cirrus Logic by 50.0% during the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 810 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Cirrus Logic by 45.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. 86.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Cowen raised Cirrus Logic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. BidaskClub raised Cirrus Logic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. TheStreet cut Cirrus Logic from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Barclays cut Cirrus Logic from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRUS opened at $62.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.57 and a 12-month high of $91.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.76 and its 200 day moving average is $71.69.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $279.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.73 million. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 16.46% and a net margin of 12.45%. Cirrus Logic’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jason P. Rhode sold 97,148 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.72, for a total transaction of $6,967,454.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 308,444 shares in the company, valued at $22,121,603.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President John Forsyth sold 1,500 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $112,500.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $112,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,648 shares of company stock worth $7,966,155 over the last quarter. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) for a range of consumer and industrial markets. The company offers portable and non-portable audio, and other products. Its products include analog and mixed-signal audio converters, and digital signal processing products for mobile applications; codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters and digital-to-analog converters into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; digital interface products; and standalone digital signal processors.

