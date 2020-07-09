APG Asset Management N.V. Decreases Position in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

APG Asset Management N.V. trimmed its position in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) by 71.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 268,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 676,606 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned approximately 0.46% of Cirrus Logic worth $17,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 3,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic in the 4th quarter valued at $4,120,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 29,352 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 83.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 30,742 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Cirrus Logic from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Barclays lowered shares of Cirrus Logic from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Cowen upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.11.

In other news, President John Forsyth sold 1,500 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $112,500.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Scott Arnold Anderson sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.85, for a total transaction of $886,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,148,736.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 110,648 shares of company stock worth $7,966,155. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cirrus Logic stock opened at $62.62 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.63, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 4.10. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.57 and a 1 year high of $91.63.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $279.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.73 million. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 16.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) for a range of consumer and industrial markets. The company offers portable and non-portable audio, and other products. Its products include analog and mixed-signal audio converters, and digital signal processing products for mobile applications; codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters and digital-to-analog converters into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; digital interface products; and standalone digital signal processors.

