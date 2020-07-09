Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) Stock Holdings Increased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,135,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,831 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. were worth $121,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSM. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, AGF Investments America Inc. bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 18.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TSM stock opened at $62.59 on Thursday. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a 12 month low of $39.42 and a 12 month high of $62.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.15. The company has a market cap of $314.85 billion, a PE ratio of 24.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.88.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a net margin of 34.54% and a return on equity of 24.82%. The firm had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 18th will be issued a $0.3304 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 17th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s dividend payout ratio is 61.86%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “positive” rating to a “negative” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a report on Monday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Macquarie downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.33.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

