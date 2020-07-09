First American Trust FSB Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

First American Trust FSB acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 154,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,743,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 5,614 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 109.5% during the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 41,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,207,000 after acquiring an additional 21,580 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,415,000. Finally, Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 26,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $62.39 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.39. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $45.72 and a 12 month high of $70.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

