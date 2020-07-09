State of Alaska Department of Revenue Boosts Stock Position in Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,006 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 26,514 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $8,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 26,841 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 51,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 5,043 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock opened at $62.08 on Thursday. Maxim Integrated Products Inc. has a one year low of $41.93 and a one year high of $65.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.09 and its 200 day moving average is $57.03. The stock has a market cap of $16.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 5.39 and a current ratio of 5.95.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $562.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.58 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 35.31% and a net margin of 37.00%. Maxim Integrated Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Analysts predict that Maxim Integrated Products Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 27th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Maxim Integrated Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.01%.

MXIM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Maxim Integrated Products in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Cowen increased their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays lowered their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $60.00 to $48.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Maxim Group lowered their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $65.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.63.

In other Maxim Integrated Products news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $155,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Vivek Jain sold 4,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.53, for a total value of $260,400.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 67,446 shares of company stock worth $3,924,336. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

