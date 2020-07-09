APG Asset Management N.V. Purchases 94,980 Shares of Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 28.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 431,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,980 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned approximately 0.16% of Maxim Integrated Products worth $20,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 26,841 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 51,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 18.7% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 4.6% during the first quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 5,043 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. 90.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MXIM stock opened at $62.08 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.03. The company has a quick ratio of 5.39, a current ratio of 5.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $16.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.31. Maxim Integrated Products Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.93 and a 12 month high of $65.73.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $562.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.58 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 35.31% and a net margin of 37.00%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Maxim Integrated Products Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 27th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Maxim Integrated Products’s payout ratio is currently 79.01%.

In other news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $155,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bryan Preeshl sold 1,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total value of $63,206.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,446 shares of company stock valued at $3,924,336 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

MXIM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Maxim Integrated Products in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.63.

Maxim Integrated Products Company Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

