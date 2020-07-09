HBW Advisory Services LLC Acquires New Position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $63,000.

Shares of CMF opened at $62.07 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.28. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $53.00 and a 12-month high of $63.23.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

