Ellevest Inc. Cuts Stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Ellevest Inc. reduced its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 492 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF were worth $75,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CMF. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 83.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,583,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,814,000 after buying an additional 718,819 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,669,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,710,000 after buying an additional 514,339 shares during the last quarter. Epstein & White Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $10,505,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,776,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 154.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 97,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,914,000 after buying an additional 59,351 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CMF opened at $62.07 on Thursday. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $53.00 and a 1-year high of $63.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.28.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

