Diversified Trust Co Has $704,000 Position in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW)

Diversified Trust Co increased its position in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) by 57.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,012 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,005 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Lamb Weston by 8.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,100,445 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $862,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,994 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Lamb Weston by 8.3% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,828,051 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $675,382,000 after purchasing an additional 902,781 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Lamb Weston by 1.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,862,003 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $391,820,000 after purchasing an additional 102,195 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in Lamb Weston by 11.1% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,495,380 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $199,586,000 after purchasing an additional 349,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Lamb Weston by 10.0% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,518,260 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $143,793,000 after purchasing an additional 228,505 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LW opened at $61.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03, a PEG ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.25. Lamb Weston Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $39.06 and a 52-week high of $96.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.12, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.85.

LW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $92.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels.

