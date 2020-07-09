3,670 Shares in Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP) Acquired by Fulton Bank N. A.

Fulton Bank N. A. bought a new position in shares of Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NSP. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Insperity during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Insperity by 788.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,013 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in Insperity in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Insperity in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Insperity by 104.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the period. 86.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NSP shares. ValuEngine raised Insperity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Insperity from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on Insperity from $97.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Insperity in a report on Thursday, April 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.20.

In related news, Director John M. Morphy sold 1,300 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.06, for a total transaction of $68,978.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,940 shares in the company, valued at $368,236.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jay E. Mincks sold 2,500 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.70, for a total value of $131,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

NSP stock opened at $61.66 on Thursday. Insperity Inc has a twelve month low of $22.59 and a twelve month high of $144.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.11 and its 200-day moving average is $62.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.72.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.09. Insperity had a return on equity of 310.00% and a net margin of 3.12%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Insperity Inc will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.24%.

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to enhance business performance for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

