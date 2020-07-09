State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $6.92 Million Position in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,931 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $6,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 94.8% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. 89.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of COF stock opened at $61.39 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Capital One Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $38.00 and a twelve month high of $107.59. The company has a market cap of $27.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.93.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported ($3.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.90 by ($5.92). The business had revenue of $7.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.34 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 8.26%. Capital One Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Corp. will post -2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on COF shares. UBS Group raised Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Capital One Financial from $58.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Capital One Financial from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Nomura Securities upgraded Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $111.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Capital One Financial from $92.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.18.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 3,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total value of $192,138.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

