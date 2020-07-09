Clarius Group LLC Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Clarius Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESGD. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. grace capital bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF stock opened at $61.61 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.87. iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF has a one year low of $45.02 and a one year high of $69.71.

