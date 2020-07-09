Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Acquires New Shares in Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. acquired a new stake in Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Insperity by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 50,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,268,000 after buying an additional 2,212 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Insperity by 250.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after buying an additional 16,404 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Insperity by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 207,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,812,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Insperity by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after buying an additional 3,125 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Insperity by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the period. 86.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Insperity alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NSP shares. ValuEngine raised Insperity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 22nd. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Insperity from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Insperity in a report on Thursday, April 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their target price on Insperity from $97.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.20.

Shares of Insperity stock opened at $61.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.05. Insperity Inc has a twelve month low of $22.59 and a twelve month high of $144.92.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Insperity had a return on equity of 310.00% and a net margin of 3.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.98 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Insperity Inc will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 5th. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.24%.

In other Insperity news, Director John M. Morphy sold 1,300 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.06, for a total value of $68,978.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $368,236.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jay E. Mincks sold 2,500 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.70, for a total transaction of $131,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

Insperity Profile

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to enhance business performance for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

Featured Story: 52- Week Highs



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Insperity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insperity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.