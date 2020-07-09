Pure Financial Advisors Inc. Takes Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Pure Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESGD. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 3,295 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,681,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF by 70.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 4,031 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 229,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,757,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:ESGD opened at $61.61 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.02 and a fifty-two week high of $69.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.87.

