Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) Shares Sold by IBM Retirement Fund

IBM Retirement Fund trimmed its position in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 2.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 355 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $1,183,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,834 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,486,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,896,000 after purchasing an additional 294,303 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $1,383,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 3,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total value of $192,138.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $92.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $114.50 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Nomura Securities raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $111.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.18.

Shares of Capital One Financial stock opened at $61.39 on Thursday. Capital One Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $38.00 and a 1 year high of $107.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $27.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.93.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported ($3.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by ($5.92). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 8.26%. The firm had revenue of $7.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Capital One Financial Corp. will post -2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

