Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Sells 1,959 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 21.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,959 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in USMV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,608,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,049,000 after buying an additional 2,890,388 shares during the last quarter. Nippon Life Insurance Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Nippon Life Insurance Co. now owns 7,276,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,739,000 after buying an additional 1,899,548 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,622,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,533,657,000 after buying an additional 1,598,458 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,835,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,430,000 after buying an additional 1,424,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 1st quarter worth $65,381,000.

Shares of USMV opened at $61.10 on Thursday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.76.

