Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Sells 1,959 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Posted by on Jul 9th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 21.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,959 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in USMV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,608,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,049,000 after buying an additional 2,890,388 shares during the last quarter. Nippon Life Insurance Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Nippon Life Insurance Co. now owns 7,276,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,739,000 after buying an additional 1,899,548 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,622,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,533,657,000 after buying an additional 1,598,458 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,835,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,430,000 after buying an additional 1,424,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 1st quarter worth $65,381,000.

Shares of USMV opened at $61.10 on Thursday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.76.

Read More: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading 

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

CVS Health Corp Shares Acquired by Bangor Savings Bank
CVS Health Corp Shares Acquired by Bangor Savings Bank
Diversified Trust Co Acquires New Holdings in CVS Health Corp
Diversified Trust Co Acquires New Holdings in CVS Health Corp
Bangor Savings Bank Sells 668 Shares of General Mills, Inc.
Bangor Savings Bank Sells 668 Shares of General Mills, Inc.
General Mills, Inc. Position Boosted by DNB Asset Management AS
General Mills, Inc. Position Boosted by DNB Asset Management AS
Applied Materials, Inc. Shares Sold by IBM Retirement Fund
Applied Materials, Inc. Shares Sold by IBM Retirement Fund
13,044 Shares in Applied Materials, Inc. Purchased by Chesley Taft & Associates LLC
13,044 Shares in Applied Materials, Inc. Purchased by Chesley Taft & Associates LLC


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report