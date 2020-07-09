Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Yext Call Options (NYSE:YEXT)

Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders purchased 3,204 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 240% compared to the typical daily volume of 942 call options.

In other Yext news, President Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $122,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 3,651,432 shares in the company, valued at $44,730,042. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Tom Christopher Dixon sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total transaction of $29,725.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 201,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,394,741.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 462,105 shares of company stock worth $7,270,373 over the last ninety days. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of YEXT. Bullseye Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Yext in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Yext in the first quarter worth about $114,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Yext in the first quarter worth about $148,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Yext by 8.0% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Yext in the first quarter worth about $175,000. 68.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on YEXT. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Yext in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yext from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Yext in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of Yext from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Yext in a research note on Sunday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.35.

Yext stock opened at $18.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.52 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. Yext has a one year low of $8.56 and a one year high of $22.65.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $85.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.14 million. Yext had a negative net margin of 41.78% and a negative return on equity of 63.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Yext will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About Yext

Yext, Inc provides a knowledge engine platform that lets businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud and synchronize it to its knowledge network in North America and internationally. The company offers Yext Knowledge Engine, a cloud-based global platform that enables businesses to control and manage their digital knowledge and make it available through its knowledge Network of approximately 150 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

