ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) Receives “Buy” Rating from Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co restated their buy rating on shares of ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) in a report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of ANGI Homeservices from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Nomura Instinet cut their price target on shares of ANGI Homeservices from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of ANGI Homeservices from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised shares of ANGI Homeservices from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of ANGI Homeservices from $10.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.85.

NASDAQ ANGI opened at $15.76 on Wednesday. ANGI Homeservices has a 1 year low of $4.10 and a 1 year high of $16.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of 524.00 and a beta of 2.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.49.

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $343.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.90 million. ANGI Homeservices had a net margin of 1.16% and a return on equity of 1.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that ANGI Homeservices will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.52, for a total transaction of $27,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 393,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,172,705.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 944,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.77, for a total transaction of $6,396,844.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,313,542 shares of company stock worth $20,977,476 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in ANGI Homeservices by 254.6% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 7,851 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in ANGI Homeservices during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new stake in ANGI Homeservices during the first quarter worth about $72,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in ANGI Homeservices by 1,278.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,538 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 15,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in ANGI Homeservices during the first quarter worth about $95,000. 18.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ANGI Homeservices

ANGI Homeservices Inc operates a digital marketplace for home services, connecting millions of homeowners with home service professionals in North America and Europe. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals.

