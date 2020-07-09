Brokers Offer Predictions for Square, Inc.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:SQ)

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Square in a report issued on Monday, July 6th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Donat anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of ($0.13) for the quarter. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $131.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Square’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.15). Square had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 0.44%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 44.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Square from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Bank of America lowered Square from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 18th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Square from $70.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Cowen upgraded Square from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Square from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

Shares of NYSE:SQ opened at $133.35 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 211.67 and a beta of 2.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.52. Square has a 52-week low of $32.33 and a 52-week high of $133.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

In related news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 6,657 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.55, for a total transaction of $423,052.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 169,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,790,535.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 3,560 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.68, for a total value of $223,140.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 154,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,696,972.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,574 shares of company stock valued at $3,473,975. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Square by 1.4% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,938 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. raised its holdings in Square by 15.2% during the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp raised its holdings in Square by 52.4% during the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 582 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Square by 5.1% during the first quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,751 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Square by 39.8% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. 62.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

