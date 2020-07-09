AltaCorp Capital Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Capital Power (TSE:CPX)

AltaCorp Capital reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Capital Power (TSE:CPX) in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CPX. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$42.00 to C$39.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Raymond James set a C$36.00 price target on shares of Capital Power and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$37.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$36.14.

Shares of Capital Power stock opened at C$27.38 on Monday. Capital Power has a 1 year low of C$20.23 and a 1 year high of C$38.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.42, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$27.54 and a 200 day moving average price of C$30.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion and a PE ratio of 210.62.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.50 by C($0.23). The business had revenue of C$504.00 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Capital Power will post 1.7799999 EPS for the current year.

About Capital Power

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. It owns approximately 5,100 megawatts of power generation capacity.

