SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Hits New 1-Year High at $115.82

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $115.82 and last traded at $115.63, with a volume of 110352 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $112.92.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.41.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 9,599.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,853,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $763,069,000 after acquiring an additional 9,752,095 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 18.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,002,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $697,184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,956 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,755,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $452,341,000 after acquiring an additional 987,179 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the first quarter valued at $38,742,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 234.6% in the first quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 378,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,475,000 after acquiring an additional 265,559 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Further Reading: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.