ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $6.53

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.53 and last traded at $6.58, with a volume of 1065821 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.62.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.58 and a 200-day moving average of $16.24.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 4,368.4% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 7,732 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

