Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG)

Posted by on Jul 9th, 2020

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC reduced its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 35,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,450 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 35.4% during the first quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 13.8% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 10.5% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Novare Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 11.1% during the first quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 10,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SHYG stock opened at $43.01 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.76. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $36.90 and a 1-year high of $46.75.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG)

