Bogart Wealth LLC Sells 6,296 Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Bogart Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 73.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,308 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 6,296 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 334.5% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 318,859 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $20,047,000 after acquiring an additional 245,467 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 1,019.5% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 199,245 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,271,000 after acquiring an additional 181,447 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 101,172 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,692,000 after acquiring an additional 7,511 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $1,408,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 21,960 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares during the period. 65.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Chansoo Joung bought 13,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.11 per share, with a total value of $563,010.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,280 shares in the company, valued at $853,990.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MMP stock opened at $42.51 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.37. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 52-week low of $22.02 and a 52-week high of $67.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.00.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The pipeline company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.25. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 43.14% and a net margin of 38.20%. The business had revenue of $782.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MMP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks upgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $68.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Magellan Midstream Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products, such as crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

