Independence Bank of Kentucky Boosts Stock Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,645 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Balentine LLC bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter valued at $35,000. 57.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:WBA opened at $42.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.55. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a fifty-two week low of $36.65 and a fifty-two week high of $64.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.4575 per share. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 19th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.55%.

Several equities analysts have commented on WBA shares. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $62.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.23.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

