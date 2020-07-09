IBM Retirement Fund Sells 657 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

IBM Retirement Fund lessened its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,304 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 657 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 57.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

WBA has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. BidaskClub cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. UBS Group upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $57.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA opened at $42.29 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.32 and a 200-day moving average of $47.31. The company has a market capitalization of $37.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.66. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 52-week low of $36.65 and a 52-week high of $64.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th were issued a $0.4575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 30.55%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.