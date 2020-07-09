DNB Asset Management AS Has $17.06 Million Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 27.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 402,437 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,519 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $17,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 14,818,565 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $677,949,000 after acquiring an additional 334,500 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,478,627 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $524,182,000 after acquiring an additional 271,485 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,039,778 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $413,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350,716 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter valued at about $492,928,000. Finally, Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 7,289,353 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $333,488,000 after acquiring an additional 2,529,868 shares during the last quarter. 57.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WBA stock opened at $42.29 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 12 month low of $36.65 and a 12 month high of $64.50. The company has a market capitalization of $37.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.55.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were given a $0.4575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.55%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on WBA shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $57.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $49.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.23.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

