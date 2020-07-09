TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Boosts Stock Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,935 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.3% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 14,818,565 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $677,949,000 after purchasing an additional 334,500 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,478,627 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $524,182,000 after purchasing an additional 271,485 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 17.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,039,778 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $413,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,716 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter valued at $492,928,000. Finally, Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 53.2% during the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 7,289,353 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $333,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,529,868 shares during the last quarter. 57.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on WBA shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $62.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $57.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.23.

WBA stock opened at $42.29 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.55. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 12 month low of $36.65 and a 12 month high of $64.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.32 and its 200 day moving average is $47.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th were paid a $0.4575 dividend. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 19th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.55%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

