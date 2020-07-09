Two Sigma Advisers LP Invests $436,000 in Fortis Inc (NYSE:FTS)

Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Fortis Inc (NYSE:FTS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 11,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Fortis by 2.3% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 15,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortis during the fourth quarter valued at $4,292,000. Summit Global Investments boosted its position in shares of Fortis by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 18,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Fortis by 3.0% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 28,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DC Investments Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortis by 7.7% during the first quarter. DC Investments Management LLC now owns 12,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. 51.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE FTS opened at $38.43 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Fortis Inc has a 52 week low of $28.59 and a 52 week high of $44.72. The company has a market capitalization of $17.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.22.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.16. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 13.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Fortis Inc will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

FTS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut Fortis from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. CIBC increased their price objective on Fortis from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. TD Securities raised Fortis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Fortis from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised Fortis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.38.

About Fortis

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 425,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 97,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,377 MW (MW), including 57 MW of solar capacity.

