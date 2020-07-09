Bangor Savings Bank Raises Stake in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM)

Bangor Savings Bank raised its stake in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,455 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Archer Daniels Midland were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADM. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Archer Daniels Midland in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Archer Daniels Midland by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 93,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,347,000 after purchasing an additional 8,526 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Archer Daniels Midland by 67.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 91,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,253,000 after purchasing an additional 36,986 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in Archer Daniels Midland by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Archer Daniels Midland by 64.0% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 131,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,083,000 after purchasing an additional 51,217 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Archer Daniels Midland alerts:

In related news, SVP Christopher M. Cuddy sold 1,929 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.76, for a total transaction of $82,484.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 169,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,237,728.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Pierre Dufour acquired 1,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.20 per share, for a total transaction of $37,664.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $271,040. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ADM opened at $38.68 on Thursday. Archer Daniels Midland Co has a 12 month low of $28.92 and a 12 month high of $47.20. The stock has a market cap of $21.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.09. Archer Daniels Midland had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Archer Daniels Midland Co will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Archer Daniels Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

Several analysts have weighed in on ADM shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Archer Daniels Midland from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Archer Daniels Midland from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Archer Daniels Midland from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Archer Daniels Midland from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Archer Daniels Midland from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.00.

Archer Daniels Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

Recommended Story: Earnings Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer Daniels Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer Daniels Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.