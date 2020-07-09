Morgan Stanley Has $8.08 Million Holdings in Model N Inc (NYSE:MODN)

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Model N Inc (NYSE:MODN) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 363,782 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,266 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.06% of Model N worth $8,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MODN. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Model N during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,105,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Model N by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,109,144 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $73,968,000 after buying an additional 395,544 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Model N by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 674,397 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,978,000 after buying an additional 260,423 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Model N by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 479,188 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,644,000 after buying an additional 180,859 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Model N by 513.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 170,109 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,779,000 after buying an additional 142,380 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MODN opened at $38.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. Model N Inc has a twelve month low of $15.00 and a twelve month high of $39.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.43 and a beta of 1.04.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. Model N had a negative net margin of 10.88% and a negative return on equity of 19.69%. The firm had revenue of $39.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Model N Inc will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MODN shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Model N in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Model N from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Model N from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Model N in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Model N in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.88.

In other news, SVP Christopher Lyon sold 4,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total value of $139,346.55. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 103,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,363,944.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Melissa B. Fisher sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $350,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,316,691.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,919 shares of company stock worth $1,258,863. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Model N, Inc provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences and technology companies. The company's cloud-based revenue management solutions include Revenue Cloud for Pharma, Revenue Cloud for Med Tech, and Revenue Cloud for Semiconductors and High Tech Manufacturing. It develops software applications, such as managed care and government pricing for life science companies; and channel incentives for technology companies.

