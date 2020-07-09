Model N Inc (NYSE:MODN) Shares Purchased by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Model N Inc (NYSE:MODN) by 16.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 126,359 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,093 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Model N were worth $2,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Model N in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Model N in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Gagnon Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Model N in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Model N in the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Model N in the 1st quarter valued at about $145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Model N alerts:

NYSE MODN opened at $38.43 on Thursday. Model N Inc has a 52 week low of $15.00 and a 52 week high of $39.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.43 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.95.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. Model N had a negative net margin of 10.88% and a negative return on equity of 19.69%. The firm had revenue of $39.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. Model N’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Model N Inc will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MODN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Model N from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Model N in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Model N from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Model N from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Model N in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Model N currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.88.

In other Model N news, Director Melissa B. Fisher sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $350,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,316,691.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher Lyon sold 4,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total transaction of $139,346.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 103,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,363,944.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,919 shares of company stock valued at $1,258,863. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Model N Profile

Model N, Inc provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences and technology companies. The company's cloud-based revenue management solutions include Revenue Cloud for Pharma, Revenue Cloud for Med Tech, and Revenue Cloud for Semiconductors and High Tech Manufacturing. It develops software applications, such as managed care and government pricing for life science companies; and channel incentives for technology companies.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MODN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Model N Inc (NYSE:MODN).

Receive News & Ratings for Model N Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Model N and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.