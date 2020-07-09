Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $2.72 Million Stock Holdings in Focus Financial Partners Inc (NASDAQ:FOCS)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its position in Focus Financial Partners Inc (NASDAQ:FOCS) by 17.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 118,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,751 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.17% of Focus Financial Partners worth $2,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,445,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221,202 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Focus Financial Partners by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,354,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,381,000 after buying an additional 218,231 shares in the last quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Focus Financial Partners by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 2,342,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,893,000 after buying an additional 458,104 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Focus Financial Partners by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 697,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,057,000 after buying an additional 197,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Focus Financial Partners by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 610,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,058,000 after buying an additional 15,785 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Focus Financial Partners alerts:

Shares of FOCS stock opened at $35.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 5.70 and a quick ratio of 5.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.53 and a 200-day moving average of $26.32. Focus Financial Partners Inc has a one year low of $12.17 and a one year high of $35.07.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $337.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.59 million. Focus Financial Partners had a return on equity of 22.77% and a net margin of 0.81%. Focus Financial Partners’s revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Focus Financial Partners Inc will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

FOCS has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Focus Financial Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Focus Financial Partners in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup cut Focus Financial Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine cut Focus Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Focus Financial Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.82.

Focus Financial Partners Profile

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily high net worth individuals and families. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services. The company also offers recordkeeping and administration services.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Focus Financial Partners Inc (NASDAQ:FOCS).

Receive News & Ratings for Focus Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Focus Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.