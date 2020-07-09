Private Trust Co. NA Decreases Stake in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG)

Private Trust Co. NA lowered its holdings in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 483 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CAG. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter worth $20,588,710,000. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 28.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 38,056,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,581,000 after acquiring an additional 8,401,933 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter worth $160,248,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 33,852,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,094,000 after acquiring an additional 3,191,453 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 19,745.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,553,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,418,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540,245 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CAG opened at $35.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.08. Conagra Brands Inc has a twelve month low of $22.83 and a twelve month high of $36.05.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 7.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Conagra Brands Inc will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CAG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. SunTrust Banks lowered Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Standpoint Research lowered Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Conagra Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.29.

In related news, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 9,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $351,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 183,418 shares in the company, valued at $6,603,048. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joie A. Gregor sold 9,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total value of $352,539.00. Insiders sold 509,714 shares of company stock worth $17,863,033 over the last quarter. 0.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

