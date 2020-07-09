Alliancebernstein L.P. Makes New Investment in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVA)

Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 25,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NOVA. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 143.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 536.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Sunnova Energy International during the first quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 3,101 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, insider Robert Lawrence Lane bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.50 per share, for a total transaction of $49,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at $297,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ecp Controlco, Llc sold 6,211,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.76, for a total value of $97,893,760.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 8,650 shares of company stock worth $128,479.

Shares of NOVA stock opened at $19.26 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.89. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.12 and a 1-year high of $20.87.

Sunnova Energy International (NASDAQ:NOVA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $29.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.70 million.

NOVA has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $15.00 to $19.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 price objective (up from $13.00) on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Friday, May 15th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective (down from $22.00) on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Sunnova Energy International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.85.

Sunnova Energy International Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Sunnova Energy Corporation that provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the Northern Mariana Islands. Its services include operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, onsite power optimization, and diagnostics.

