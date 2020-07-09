TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Acquires 1,212 Shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ) by 89.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF were worth $91,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 38,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 6,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 34,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares during the period.

Get SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA FEZ opened at $36.28 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.98. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a 1 year low of $24.29 and a 1 year high of $41.27.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

Further Reading: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FEZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.