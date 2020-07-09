Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $253,000 Stake in MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) by 23.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.08% of MidWestOne Financial Group worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MOFG. Stephens began coverage on shares of MidWestOne Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $22.50 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. BidaskClub cut shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. MidWestOne Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.83.

MidWestOne Financial Group stock opened at $18.27 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.25 and a 12-month high of $39.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.47 and its 200 day moving average is $25.08. The company has a market capitalization of $308.60 million, a PE ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.08.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.76). MidWestOne Financial Group had a net margin of 14.79% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The company had revenue of $47.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.71 million. Sell-side analysts expect that MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. MidWestOne Financial Group’s payout ratio is 25.88%.

MidWestOne Financial Group Profile

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company. It operates through the following subsidiaries: MidWestOne Bank and MidWestOne Insurance Services, Inc The MidWestOne Bank provides retail banking services, which include deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts and other time deposits.

