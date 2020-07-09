Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $730,000 Stake in Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN)

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN) by 79.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,358 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 84,362 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALSN. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the first quarter worth about $106,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 428,798 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $20,720,000 after purchasing an additional 2,812 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the fourth quarter worth about $298,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 158.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 69,935 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,379,000 after purchasing an additional 42,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 376.9% during the fourth quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 6,763 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 5,345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Allison Transmission alerts:

ALSN stock opened at $36.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.31. Allison Transmission Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $26.15 and a fifty-two week high of $49.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.24 and a 200-day moving average of $39.41.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $637.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.95 million. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 78.97% and a net margin of 21.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Allison Transmission Holdings Inc will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

ALSN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Allison Transmission from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. TheStreet lowered Allison Transmission from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine lowered Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Raymond James raised Allison Transmission from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Allison Transmission from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.89.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers 12 transmission product lines for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school, transit, and hybrid-transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

See Also: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.