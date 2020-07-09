U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC lowered its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 16.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,442 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $459,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.89.

USB opened at $35.51 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.16. The firm has a market cap of $55.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.16. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $28.36 and a twelve month high of $61.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 23.37% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

