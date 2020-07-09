Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Boosts Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,010 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,845 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.06% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF worth $1,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 1,023.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,867 shares during the last quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $240,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FLRN opened at $30.48 on Thursday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF has a 52-week low of $25.93 and a 52-week high of $30.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.25.

