Clarius Group LLC Buys Shares of 12,974 Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX)

Clarius Group LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 12,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,786,892,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,091,668,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,302,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,445,000 after acquiring an additional 197,587 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,090,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,973,000 after acquiring an additional 183,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,859,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,012,000 after acquiring an additional 29,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $61.01 on Thursday. Raytheon Technologies Corp has a 52 week low of $40.72 and a 52 week high of $93.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $52.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.27.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.67. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The company had revenue of $18.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Corp will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RTX shares. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $101.45 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.75.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

