Axa Reduces Holdings in Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Axa cut its position in shares of Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR) by 50.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 28,000 shares during the quarter. Axa’s holdings in Novocure were worth $1,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Novocure by 85.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,555,725 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $172,103,000 after buying an additional 1,175,050 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Novocure by 4.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,742,591 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $117,346,000 after purchasing an additional 73,981 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Novocure by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 984,958 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $83,002,000 after buying an additional 11,279 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Novocure by 11.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 961,870 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $64,772,000 after buying an additional 99,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Novocure in the fourth quarter worth $65,536,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Pritesh Shah sold 1,184 shares of Novocure stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total transaction of $71,134.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 103,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,189,802.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ely Benaim sold 1,611 shares of Novocure stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.73, for a total value of $102,669.03. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,072,066.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 91,527 shares of company stock worth $6,044,893. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Novocure from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Novocure from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Novocure from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Novocure in a report on Monday. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on Novocure from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

Novocure stock opened at $60.97 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.16. The stock has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 677.52 and a beta of 1.54. Novocure Ltd has a 12-month low of $53.40 and a 12-month high of $98.84. The company has a quick ratio of 5.22, a current ratio of 5.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Novocure had a return on equity of 4.39% and a net margin of 2.34%. The business had revenue of $101.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Novocure Ltd will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Novocure Ltd. is global oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of its innovative therapy. It focuses on the commercial adoption of Optune, and its Tumor Treating Fields delivery system, for the treatment of glioblastoma (GBM), and to advance programs testing the efficacy and safety of Optune in multiple solid tumor indications through clinical pipeline.

