State Street Corp Reduces Position in Evergy (NYSE:EVRG)

State Street Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,299,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,975 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 5.42% of Evergy worth $677,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EVRG. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Evergy by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Evergy by 124.5% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 7,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 3,913 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Evergy by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,263,000 after acquiring an additional 10,283 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Evergy by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 58,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,791,000 after buying an additional 22,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Evergy by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 79,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,146,000 after buying an additional 4,975 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EVRG opened at $60.84 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a PE ratio of 21.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.62. Evergy has a 52 week low of $42.01 and a 52 week high of $76.57.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). Evergy had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Evergy will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. Evergy’s payout ratio is 69.90%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EVRG shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of Evergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Evergy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Evergy from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday. Cfra lowered their price objective on shares of Evergy from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.11.

Evergy Profile

Westar Energy, Inc engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Kansas. It provides electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina, and Hutchinson. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

