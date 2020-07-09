NVE Corp (NASDAQ:NVEC) Shares Purchased by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in NVE Corp (NASDAQ:NVEC) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,057 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.10% of NVE worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NVE by 10.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 70,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,649,000 after acquiring an additional 6,865 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of NVE by 98.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of NVE by 45.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Bridge City Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of NVE by 34.0% in the first quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 24,896 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 6,319 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of NVE by 21.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 138,223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,192,000 after acquiring an additional 23,977 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NVEC opened at $60.40 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.99. NVE Corp has a 1 year low of $42.85 and a 1 year high of $76.40. The company has a market capitalization of $290.68 million, a PE ratio of 20.20 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 38.32 and a current ratio of 43.20.

NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NVE had a net margin of 57.88% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The firm had revenue of $6.15 million for the quarter.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of NVE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of NVE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th.

About NVE

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that utilizes electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data. Its products comprise standard sensors to detect the presence of a magnetic or metallic material to determine position or speed primarily for the factory automation market; and custom and medical sensors for medical devices to replace electromechanical magnetic switches.

