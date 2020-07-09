Wells Fargo & Company MN Acquires 10,940 Shares of National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) by 41.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 37,226 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,940 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in National HealthCare were worth $2,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of National HealthCare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of National HealthCare during the first quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of National HealthCare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of National HealthCare during the first quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of National HealthCare by 7.1% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NHC opened at $60.39 on Thursday. National HealthCare Co. has a twelve month low of $55.88 and a twelve month high of $89.54.

National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $256.12 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of National HealthCare from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th.

National HealthCare Corporation operates, manages, and provides services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, and home health care programs. Its skilled nursing facilities offer licensed therapy services, nutrition services, social services, activities, and housekeeping and laundry services, as well as medical services prescribed by physicians; and rehabilitative services, such as physical, speech, respiratory, and occupational therapy for patients recovering from strokes, heart attacks, orthopedic conditions, neurological illnesses, or other illnesses, injuries, or disabilities.

