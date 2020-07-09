Guggenheim Capital LLC Decreases Stock Position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. (NYSE:AGM)

Posted by on Jul 9th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. (NYSE:AGM) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,366 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,361 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.13% of Federal Agricultural Mortgage worth $799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,088 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 2,430.2% in the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 1,341 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,456 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,492 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert G. Sexton acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $65.00 per share, with a total value of $130,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bancorporation National Zions sold 3,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.44, for a total transaction of $201,031.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 823,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,921,382.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,672 shares of company stock valued at $585,438. Corporate insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AGM opened at $60.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $645.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.82. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. has a 12-month low of $40.05 and a 12-month high of $88.46.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The credit services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $36.22 million during the quarter. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 20.49%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Profile

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Farm & Ranch, USDA Guarantees, Rural Utilities, and Institutional Credit. The Farm & Ranch segment purchases and retains eligible mortgage loans that are secured by first liens on agricultural real estate; securitizes eligible mortgage loans, and guarantees the timely payment of principal and interest on securities representing interests in or obligations secured by pools of mortgage loans; and issues long-term standby purchase commitments (LTSPC) on designated eligible mortgage loans.

Read More: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM)

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Agricultural Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Agricultural Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Clarius Group LLC Buys Shares of 12,974 Raytheon Technologies Corp
Clarius Group LLC Buys Shares of 12,974 Raytheon Technologies Corp
Axa Reduces Holdings in Novocure Ltd
Axa Reduces Holdings in Novocure Ltd
State of Alaska Department of Revenue Reduces Position in Evergy
State of Alaska Department of Revenue Reduces Position in Evergy
State Street Corp Reduces Position in Evergy
State Street Corp Reduces Position in Evergy
Bangor Savings Bank Raises Stake in Prudential Financial Inc
Bangor Savings Bank Raises Stake in Prudential Financial Inc
Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Invests $2.51 Million in NVE Corp
Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Invests $2.51 Million in NVE Corp


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report