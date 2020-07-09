HighTower Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 17.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,927 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,035 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 310.5% in the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 184,976 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,874,000 after acquiring an additional 139,914 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 77.7% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 26,410 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 11,548 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amdocs in the 1st quarter valued at $1,536,000. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Amdocs in the 1st quarter valued at $677,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,754,257 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $150,162,000 after acquiring an additional 56,749 shares during the last quarter. 90.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amdocs alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DOX shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Amdocs from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. BidaskClub cut shares of Amdocs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Amdocs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Amdocs from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amdocs presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.83.

NASDAQ:DOX opened at $58.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.69. Amdocs Limited has a fifty-two week low of $44.05 and a fifty-two week high of $77.29.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Amdocs Limited will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.327 per share. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. Amdocs’s payout ratio is 32.19%.

About Amdocs

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, pay TV, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers amdocsONE a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support, as well as consumer experience and monetization, media and digital, enterprise and connected society, service-driven network, and services and agile operation solutions.

Further Reading: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX).

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.